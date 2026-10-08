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Apple’s LG-made smart home devices: Images of lock, thermostat and cameras design surfaces online

Apple’s LG-made smart home devices: Images of lock, thermostat and cameras design surfaces online

Images of LG-made smart home accessories point to a broader Apple ecosystem, with a smart lock, thermostat, sensors and cameras reportedly in development.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Apple’s LG-made smart home devices: Images of lock, thermostat and cameras design surfaces onlineApple and LG are working together on new smart home devices.

Apple’s upcoming smart home push may be much bigger than a new home hub. The company is reportedly working with LG Electronics on a range of connected-home accessories. What makes the partnership interesting is that these products are not expected to carry Apple branding.

Instead, LG is reportedly developing, manufacturing and supporting the devices, while Apple has been involved in their design, features and engineering. Images circulating on X post have now offered an early look at some of the products, giving you a better idea of how Apple could expand its Home ecosystem without manufacturing every accessory itself.

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Must Read: Apple’s smart home plans get bigger with LG: iPhone-maker plans to launch doorbell, smart lock, cameras and thermostat

Apple and LG’s new smart home accessories

The reported lineup includes an LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, LG Smart Thermostat and Temperature Sensor, along with a Video Doorbell Wired, indoor and outdoor cameras, and a floodlight camera. The products are expected to work alongside Apple’s upcoming smart home hardware.

The smart lock is particularly interesting. According to the available details, its keypad can rotate to open the lock and could support automatic unlocking, tap-to-unlock, emergency power and master codes. It is also expected to offer settings for the touchpad light ring, an alert when the door is left open and lock-sound volume. The lock is reportedly equipped with Ultra Wideband, which could enable proximity-based automatic unlocking.

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The thermostat is expected to include a large temperature display, along with features such as a Far Sight Display, humidity information, brightness controls and language settings. Meanwhile, the separate temperature sensor can reportedly measure temperature and humidity. It is also expected to have a magnetic back, along with a metal plate and adhesive for mounting it elsewhere.

What this means for Apple’s smart home strategy

The accessories are reportedly designed to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter, allowing them to connect with modern smart home ecosystems. The devices are expected to carry LG branding, with LG handling manufacturing and product support, while Apple works on the broader ecosystem and integration.

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Apple is also expected to introduce a new smart home hub with a roughly 6-inch square display that can sit on a countertop or be mounted on a wall. The hub is anticipated to become a central interface for Apple’s Home ecosystem.

However, you may have to wait before these LG accessories actually reach stores. Reports suggest they are still at least a few months away from launch, even if Apple showcases them alongside its upcoming smart home products.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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