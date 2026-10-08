Apple’s LG-made smart home devices: Images of lock, thermostat and cameras design surfaces online

Must Read: Apple’s smart home plans get bigger with LG: iPhone-maker plans to launch doorbell, smart lock, cameras and thermostat

Apple and LG’s new smart home accessories

The reported lineup includes an LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, LG Smart Thermostat and Temperature Sensor, along with a Video Doorbell Wired, indoor and outdoor cameras, and a floodlight camera. The products are expected to work alongside Apple’s upcoming smart home hardware.

The smart lock is particularly interesting. According to the available details, its keypad can rotate to open the lock and could support automatic unlocking, tap-to-unlock, emergency power and master codes. It is also expected to offer settings for the touchpad light ring, an alert when the door is left open and lock-sound volume. The lock is reportedly equipped with Ultra Wideband, which could enable proximity-based automatic unlocking.

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2. LG Smart Thermostat • Settings for Far Sight Display, Humidity Display, Brightness, Language. • Calibrated Temperature/Temperature Offset options. https://t.co/Q8AAaxy4ey — pdfu (@itspdfu) October 7, 2026

The thermostat is expected to include a large temperature display, along with features such as a Far Sight Display, humidity information, brightness controls and language settings. Meanwhile, the separate temperature sensor can reportedly measure temperature and humidity. It is also expected to have a magnetic back, along with a metal plate and adhesive for mounting it elsewhere.

What this means for Apple’s smart home strategy

The accessories are reportedly designed to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter, allowing them to connect with modern smart home ecosystems. The devices are expected to carry LG branding, with LG handling manufacturing and product support, while Apple works on the broader ecosystem and integration.

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Apple is also expected to introduce a new smart home hub with a roughly 6-inch square display that can sit on a countertop or be mounted on a wall. The hub is anticipated to become a central interface for Apple’s Home ecosystem.

However, you may have to wait before these LG accessories actually reach stores. Reports suggest they are still at least a few months away from launch, even if Apple showcases them alongside its upcoming smart home products.