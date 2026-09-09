PC Jeweller share price: Expert sees Rs 15.5–17 target, says Rs 200 dream too far; suggests stop loss

“If you are looking at Rs 200 as the target, several other jewellery stocks are significantly outperforming it,” he said, effectively arguing that capital may be better deployed in stronger jewellery counters already backed by healthier operating momentum.



Why the expert prefers other jewellery stocks

The broader message was not just about PC Jeweller’s upside ceiling, but also about opportunity cost. In a market where stock-specific action is dominating and investors are being urged to stay selective, Goel flagged that other jewellery names offer a cleaner combination of better results, fewer corporate concerns and stronger business performance.

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That distinction matters. In weak or choppy markets, investors often gravitate towards low-priced stocks in the hope of catching a sharp rebound. But price alone does not make a stock attractive, especially when sector peers are delivering stronger execution and attracting better market confidence.



Trading strategy, not blind optimism

For investors who still want to remain invested in PC Jeweller, Goel recommended a disciplined risk-management framework.

“I would suggest keeping a stop loss at Rs 12 here,” he said, underlining that downside protection is essential in such trades.

On the upside, his expectations were modest and tactical. “In the very near term, I see a target of Rs 15.5 to Rs 17. My advice would be to exit around those levels,” he said.

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In other words, any move towards that range should be treated as an opportunity to exit rather than confirmation of a structural rerating in the stock.



What investors should watch

The call fits into the broader market mood, where experts have repeatedly stressed caution amid volatility and advised investors to favour fundamentally stronger names over speculative bets.

For PC Jeweller holders, that means the story, for now, is less about a dream target of Rs 200 and more about disciplined execution, realistic return expectations and knowing when to rotate into better-quality opportunities.

The key levels highlighted by Goel therefore remain a Rs 12 stop loss and Rs 15.5–17 near-term exit zone, rather than the much higher Rs 200 aspiration.