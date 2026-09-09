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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo India price: What to expect ahead of Apple’s launch tonight

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo India price: What to expect ahead of Apple’s launch tonight

With Apple’s biggest launch event of the year just hours away, attention is now turning to the possible India prices of its upcoming premium iPhones and first foldable.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 3:09 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo India price: What to expect ahead of Apple’s launch tonightApple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch tonight alongside new devices.(Representative image)

Apple’s new iPhone lineup is set to launch tonight, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be among the key announcements. There are also reports that Apple could unveil its first foldable iPhone at the event.

Must Read: Apple’s most ambitious iPhone yet? The decade-long road to its $2,000+ foldable

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The company is calling this year’s event “Surprise and shine”, which has only added to the speculation around the new devices. Several reports have also pointed to higher prices for the premium iPhone models in India, with increasing memory and storage costs being one of the reasons.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected India prices

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at ₹1,39,900, according to several reports. This would be around ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro, which launched in India at ₹1,34,900. The 256GB model could be priced at around ₹1,44,900.

Must Read: Apple Event 2026: How to watch live in India, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, is expected to start somewhere between ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,59,900. Apple has not confirmed any of these prices, so these figures should be treated as estimates until the company officially announces them.

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Memory and storage costs could also play a role in the possible price increase. Reports suggest DRAM costs per device could rise to around ₹13,799 from ₹3,712, while flash storage costs could increase to ₹4,853 from ₹1,237. Some analysts have estimated an overall price increase of around 11 per cent for the iPhone 18 range.

Foldable iPhone could cost over ₹2 lakh

The biggest jump could come with Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone. Several reports have estimated that the device could start at ₹1,89,900 in India and go up to ₹2,09,900. Higher-storage versions could reportedly cross ₹2.3 lakh.

The foldable has also been linked to the iPhone Duo name. However, Apple has not confirmed the device, its name, or its pricing yet.

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Apple has previously increased the prices of products such as the iPad Air and MacBook Air in India. Whether the higher component costs will translate into higher iPhone prices will be clear after tonight’s launch.

The September 9 event starts at 10:30 p.m. IST. You can watch it live on Apple’s official website, the Apple TV app and YouTube.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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