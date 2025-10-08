Petronet LNG, IGL, Uno Minda: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on gains after a choppy trading session ahead of quarterly earning season for India Inc and mixed global cues. BSE Sensex rose 136.63 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 81,926.75, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 30.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 25,108.30 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Uno Minda, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Petronet LNG are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Indraprastha Gas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 245 | Stop Loss: Rs 208

With the current close, IGL has decisively surpassed the past three months' down sloping trendline resistance at Rs 218 levels, along with huge volumes indicating a strong comeback of bulls. This buying momentum was observed around the 20, 50 and 100-day SMA support zone, which reaffirms bullish sentiments. The daily 'band bollinger' buy signal indicates bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain, which reconfirms sustained strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 235-245, and its downside support zone is the Rs 210-205 levels.



Advertisement

Petronet LNG| Buy | Target Price: Rs 315 | Stop Loss: Rs 276

Petronet LNG has been consolidating within Rs 284-268 levels since August 2025, representing a short-term sideways trend. However, with the current close, the stock has decisively surpassed this consolidation range on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which shows increased participation. The daily 'band bollinger' buy signal indicates bullish sentiments. The stock is sustaining above its 20 and 50-day SMA, which confirms positive bias. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain, which reconfirms sustained strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 300-310, and its downside support zone is the Rs 283-281 levels.



Uno Minda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,455 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,295

Uno Minda has registered an all-time high at Rs 1,380 levels, showing bullish sentiments. It has also confirmed the past one-month range consolidation breakout at Rs 1,340 levels on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which shows increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain, which reconfirms sustained strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,426-1,470, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,340-1,305 levels.