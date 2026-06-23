Piramal Pharma, Cohance Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, other pharma shares jump; what's driving the rally?

Pharmaceutical stocks such as Piramal Pharma Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd and others were trading in the positive territory in Tuesday's early trade.

Such was the rise that the Nifty Pharma sub-index climbed nearly 2 per cent.

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The gains followed reports that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approached Indian drugmakers for assistance in addressing a shortage of a key cancer treatment in the United States.

According to select news reports, the regulator has communicated through the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) to identify companies that can immediately supply ifosfamide injection, a generic chemotherapy drug used in the treatment of several cancers, including testicular, bladder and lung cancer.

The reported move lifted sentiment across the pharma sector, as investors anticipated potential supply opportunities for Indian drugmakers in the US market.

Apart from Piramal Pharma, Cohance Lifesciences, Laurus Labs, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Mankind Pharma, Biocon, Wockhardt, Divi's Laboratories and Gland Pharma, shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and IPCA Laboratories Ltd were also trading in the green.

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Some market experts noted that the upmove indicates a broader rotation into defensive sectors, including pharma.

"Pharma stocks are witnessing strong buying interest, with the sector index gaining nearly 2 per cent in early trade. The move reflects a rotation towards defensive sectors as investors seek stability amid lingering geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money stated.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, stated, "Pharma stocks witnessed strong buying interest today as investors shifted towards defensive sectors amid weakness in the broader market. The healthcare sector is generally considered relatively stable during periods of uncertainty, which supported sentiment across pharmaceutical counters. In addition, expectations of steady export demand and improving earnings visibility encouraged fresh buying in leading stocks. Investors also preferred companies with resilient business models and consistent cash flows, leading to outperformance in the pharma space. Stocks such as Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy's remained among the key contributors to the sectoral gains. Going forward, regulatory developments, export demand and quarterly earnings will remain important factors to watch for the sector."