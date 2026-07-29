Daily Calls: Hero MotoCorp, L&T top stock picks; analyst also likes Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, M&M

"L&T has corrected significantly and looks attractive at current levels. It can gradually make its way back to record levels," he said.

Apart from L&T, Jain also finds Bharti Airtel Ltd appealing after its recent correction.

"L&T and Bharti Airtel have both seen meaningful declines. Between the two, I prefer L&T," he said.

The market expert also suggested investors look at other quality large-cap names such as TVS Motor Company and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

According to Jain, the broader strategy should be to accumulate fundamentally strong large-cap stocks that have fallen more than 20 per cent from their all-time highs and hold them patiently.

"Any large-cap counter where the stock has corrected over 20 per cent from its all-time high deserves attention. Investors can accumulate such stocks gradually and consider booking profits when they revisit their previous highs," he said.

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Among all the names he discussed, Jain singled out Hero MotoCorp as one of the most attractive opportunities in the current market.

"If I had to pick only two stocks today, my choices would be Hero MotoCorp and L&T," he reiterated.