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Daily Calls: Hero MotoCorp, L&T top stock picks; analyst also likes Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, M&M

Daily Calls: Hero MotoCorp, L&T top stock picks; analyst also likes Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, M&M

Speaking to BTTV, Anshul Jain said if he had to choose only two stocks at the current juncture, he would pick Hero MotoCorp and L&T.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 4:37 PM IST
Daily Calls: Hero MotoCorp, L&T top stock picks; analyst also likes Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, M&M"L&T has corrected significantly and looks attractive at current levels. It can gradually make its way back to record levels," the analyst said.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) are the top stock picks of Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities, who believes investors should accumulate select large-cap stocks that have corrected from their record highs.

Speaking to BTTV, Jain said if he had to choose only two stocks at the current juncture, he would pick Hero MotoCorp and L&T.

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"L&T has corrected significantly and looks attractive at current levels. It can gradually make its way back to record levels," he said.

Apart from L&T, Jain also finds Bharti Airtel Ltd appealing after its recent correction.

"L&T and Bharti Airtel have both seen meaningful declines. Between the two, I prefer L&T," he said.

The market expert also suggested investors look at other quality large-cap names such as TVS Motor Company and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

According to Jain, the broader strategy should be to accumulate fundamentally strong large-cap stocks that have fallen more than 20 per cent from their all-time highs and hold them patiently.

"Any large-cap counter where the stock has corrected over 20 per cent from its all-time high deserves attention. Investors can accumulate such stocks gradually and consider booking profits when they revisit their previous highs," he said.

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Among all the names he discussed, Jain singled out Hero MotoCorp as one of the most attractive opportunities in the current market.

"If I had to pick only two stocks today, my choices would be Hero MotoCorp and L&T," he reiterated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 4:31 PM IST
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