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'Haiwaan' box office collection day 4: Hit by Monday blues, Akshay Kumar's film fails to cross ₹10 crore in India

'Haiwaan' box office collection day 4: Hit by Monday blues, Akshay Kumar's film fails to cross ₹10 crore in India

With this, the film's four-day total has struggled to inch past ₹8 crore, putting it firmly on track to miss the ₹10 crore mark, a number many mid-budget films clear within their opening weekend. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 9:22 AM IST
'Haiwaan' box office collection day 4: Hit by Monday blues, Akshay Kumar's film fails to cross ₹10 crore in IndiaHaiwaan can easily be considered as one of Akshay Kumar's weakest performing films at the box office since 2021.

Akshay Kumar's box office woes just got worse. After a shaky opening weekend, Haiwaan hit the dreaded Monday blues hard on Day 4, collecting a mere ₹0.70 crore net in India — a steep drop of over 60% from its Sunday numbers. With this, the film's four-day total has struggled to inch past ₹8 crore, putting it firmly on track to miss the ₹10 crore mark, a number many mid-budget films clear within their opening weekend.

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For a film starring not one, but two big names — Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, reuniting after their 2008 hit Tashan — this is being called one of the actor's weakest post-pandemic box office runs. So what went wrong for Priyadarshan's crime thriller, and can it recover in week two? Here's the complete day-by-day breakdown of Haiwaan's box office journey so far, and what trade experts are saying about its fate.

MUST READ | 'Haiwaan' Box Office Day 3: Akshay-Saif reunion sees no spark with only ₹7.35 cr collections

Haiwaan India box office

Marred by dismal reviews, the film has had a weak box office run so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Haiwaan made ₹3 crore on its opening Friday, ₹2.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹1.85 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹0.70 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film has managed to mop up a measly ₹8.05 crore at the domestic box office so far. This brings total India gross collections to ₹9.63 crore.

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The film has made ₹3 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide box office earnings to ₹12.63 crore. Haiwaan's shows recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 12.88%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 16.62%.

DON'T MISS | Box Office clash: Hanuman Ansh jumps ahead of Mirzapur, crosses ₹268 crore worldwide collection

Akshay Kumar's post-pandemic box office run

Haiwaan can easily be considered as one of Akshay Kumar's weakest performing films at the box office since 2021. It features among films such as Sarfira (₹24.85 crore), Mission Raniganj (₹34,17 crore), and Selfiee (₹17.03 crore).

What do trade experts have to say?

Haiwaan story, cast

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Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam thriller Oppam. The film focuses on a blind martial artist who protects a girl from a psychopath killer.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Asrani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in significant roles.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:22 AM IST
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