'Haiwaan' box office collection day 4: Hit by Monday blues, Akshay Kumar's film fails to cross ₹10 crore in India

Akshay Kumar's box office woes just got worse. After a shaky opening weekend, Haiwaan hit the dreaded Monday blues hard on Day 4, collecting a mere ₹0.70 crore net in India — a steep drop of over 60% from its Sunday numbers. With this, the film's four-day total has struggled to inch past ₹8 crore, putting it firmly on track to miss the ₹10 crore mark, a number many mid-budget films clear within their opening weekend.
For a film starring not one, but two big names — Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, reuniting after their 2008 hit Tashan — this is being called one of the actor's weakest post-pandemic box office runs. So what went wrong for Priyadarshan's crime thriller, and can it recover in week two? Here's the complete day-by-day breakdown of Haiwaan's box office journey so far, and what trade experts are saying about its fate.