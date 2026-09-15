'Haiwaan' box office collection day 4: Hit by Monday blues, Akshay Kumar's film fails to cross ₹10 crore in India

MUST READ | 'Haiwaan' Box Office Day 3: Akshay-Saif reunion sees no spark with only ₹7.35 cr collections

Haiwaan India box office

Marred by dismal reviews, the film has had a weak box office run so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Haiwaan made ₹3 crore on its opening Friday, ₹2.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹1.85 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹0.70 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film has managed to mop up a measly ₹8.05 crore at the domestic box office so far. This brings total India gross collections to ₹9.63 crore.

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The film has made ₹3 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide box office earnings to ₹12.63 crore. Haiwaan's shows recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 12.88%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 16.62%.

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Akshay Kumar's post-pandemic box office run

Haiwaan can easily be considered as one of Akshay Kumar's weakest performing films at the box office since 2021. It features among films such as Sarfira (₹24.85 crore), Mission Raniganj (₹34,17 crore), and Selfiee (₹17.03 crore).

What do trade experts have to say?

#Haiwaan Box Office Breakdown



Budget: ₹130 Cr

Non-Theatrical Revenue (OTT + Satellite + Music): ₹80 Cr

Expected Theatrical Share: ₹6–8 Cr

Total Recovery: ₹86–88 Cr

Estimated Loss: ₹42–44 Cr



Verdict: Disaster 💥#AkshayKumar #SaifaliKhan pic.twitter.com/Vfbxe9lnNs — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) September 14, 2026 Shocking to see pin drop silence around #Haiwaan’s box office collections.



No one is sharing collections or even talking about it. SHOCKED to see this.



What do you think went wrong? Because no one expected it to tank this badly. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 14, 2026

Haiwaan story, cast

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Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam thriller Oppam. The film focuses on a blind martial artist who protects a girl from a psychopath killer.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Asrani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in significant roles.