Power Mech Projects shares rise 6% on order win from JSW Group firm 

Shares of Power Mech Projects zoomed 6% in early deals today after the civil construction firm said it has won a order worth Rs 1,009 crore from JSW Thermal Energy Limited. The order is for Civil & Structural Works of BTG Area for 2x800 MW Thermal Power Project at Salboni, West Bengal.

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The contract is to be executed within 36 Months from the effective or date of commencement of works as the case may be.

Power Mech Projects stock rose 5.92% to Rs 3008 today against the previous close of Rs 2840.50. Market cap of Power Mech Projects rose to Rs 9271 crore. Total 0.26 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.84 crore.

Power Mech Projects shares have gained 48 per cent in three months but fallen 3.27% in a year. It has risen 71% from its 52 week low of Rs 1718 crore reached on March 30 this year.

The stock has seen low volatility in a year with a beta of 1.55.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 66.4, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

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Power Mech Projects shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 200 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).