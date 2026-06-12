Premier Energies a buy; Tata Motors PV, VBL, HDFC Bank, BHEL, Tata Power among insurers' top sells

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (Tata Motors PV), Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), HDFC Bank Ltd, BHEL and Tata Power Company Ltd were some of the stocks that were on sell radar of four top private life insurers in May. Stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, GMR Airports, Lenskart and Premier Energies were on their buy list for the month, data compiled by Nuvama on ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, Tata AIA Life and Kotak Life suggested.

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Mahindra & Mahindra was on top of the buy list for these four life private insurers in May, as they bought a combined Rs 462 crore worth shares in June, taking their total holding in M&M to Rs 3,908 crore. These insurers bought an additional 4,26,41,000 shares worth Rs 428 crore in in GMR Airports, taking their total holding to Rs 638 crore.

LG Electronics saw Rs 277 crore worth buying. The four private life insurers held Rs 580 crore worth LG Electronics shares at the end of May. Buying was also seen in Lenskart at Rs 242 crore. This is at a time when the stock was seen huge block deals following its expiry of IPO lock-in period.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Pine Labs saw buying to the tune of Rs 213 crore, Rs 196 crore, Rs 184 crore and Rs 144 crore, respectively.

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CG Power saw the four private insurers buying 1,53,000 crore shares for Rs 140 crore. Premier Energies also saw buying to the tune of Rs 133 crore.

VBL was on top of sell list for these four life private insurers in May, as they sold a combined Rs 396 crore worth shares in June, slashing their total holding in VBL to Rs 878 crore. These insurers sold an additional 44,93,000 shares worth Rs 334 crore in HDFC Bank, trimming their total holding to Rs 11,637 crore.

BHEL saw Rs 278 crore worth selling . The four private life insurers held Rs 877 crore worth BHEL shares at the end of May. Selling was also observed in Tata Power at Rs 260 crore. Divis Labs, Tata Motors PV, Jubilant Food and Timken India saw selling in the Rs 170-199 crore range.