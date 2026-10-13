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Puravankara shares rise 3% as Q2 pre-sales jump 62%

Puravankara shares rise 3% as Q2 pre-sales jump 62%

PURVA209.38(0.21%)

Puravankara's sales area increased 22% YoY to 1.83 million square feet in Q2FY27, while average price realisation rose 32% to Rs 11,651 per square foot.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Puravankara shares rise 3% as Q2 pre-sales jump 62% Puravankara shares opened at Rs 209.95 and touched a high of Rs 215.40, up 2.57% from the previous close of Rs 210.

Puravankara Ltd shares rose 3% in Tuesday's trade after the real estate developer reported a 62% year-on-year (YoY) jump in pre-sales to Rs 2,136 crore for the September quarter. Customer collections increased 24% to Rs 1,301 crore, while the company added projects with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 14,100 crore during the first half of FY27.

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The company's sales area increased 22% YoY to 1.83 million square feet in Q2FY27, while average price realisation rose 32% to Rs 11,651 per square foot. Puravankara also handed over 977 homes during the quarter, taking cumulative handovers in H1FY27 to 1,722 homes.

Puravankara shares opened at Rs 209.95 and touched a high of Rs 215.40, up 2.57% from the previous close of Rs 210.

Puravankara Q2 performance: Key numbers

Pre-sales rose to Rs 2,136 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 1,322 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 1,439 crore in Q1FY27. Customer collections increased to Rs 1,301 crore from Rs 1,047 crore a year earlier, while sales area expanded to 1.83 million square feet from 1.50 million square feet in Q2FY26.

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Average price realisation improved to Rs 11,651 per square foot from Rs 8,814 per square foot a year earlier and Rs 10,589 per square foot in the June quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Ashish Puravankara, managing director of Puravankara, said, "Our focus is on scaling the business while maintaining discipline in pricing, capital deployment and execution. In Q2FY27, pre-sales grew 62% to ₹2,136 crore, with collections up 24% and average price realisation up 32%."

He added that the company was investing in differentiated developments in markets where it sees sustained demand.

Puravankara adds Rs 14,100 crore project pipeline in H1FY27

Puravankara added projects with a cumulative development potential of 10.74 million square feet and an estimated GDV of Rs 14,100 crore in H1FY27. The additions included 6.51 million square feet with an estimated GDV of Rs 8,900 crore in the September quarter.

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In Bengaluru, the company entered into a joint development for a 7.83-acre land parcel in the south-east part of the city, with an estimated GDV of over Rs 1,100 crore. In Mumbai, it secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Goregaon West, with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,600 crore.

The company also entered Greater Noida with a 13.44-acre land parcel offering 4.57 million square feet of developable area and a potential GDV of Rs 5,200 crore.

"The priority now is to translate this development potential into launches, sales and cash flows," Ashish Puravankara said, adding that the company would remain selective in capital deployment and focused on execution.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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