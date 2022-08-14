Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio: Here's a look at top five stocks by value

Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning. Jhunjhunwala died at 6.45 am in Mumbai, according to reports. Often referred to as the big bull of the Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala was a stock market trader and chartered accountant. His portfolio comprised 32 stocks with a shareholding of over 1 per cent, according to data from Trendlyne.

Here's a look at top five stocks (in terms of value), which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned at the end of June quarter.

Titan Company: The stock of the luxury goods maker was the top holding of the big bull in terms of value. Jhunjhunwala owned shares worth Rs 11,086.9 crore with a stake of 5.10 per cent at the end of June quarter.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a promoter of Star Health. He (14.39 per cent or 8.28 crore shares) and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala (3.10 per cent or 1.78 crore shares) held 17.49 per cent stake in the firm as of June 2022 quarter, shareholding pattern data show. The Jhunjhunwalas stake in the insurance firm was worth Rs 7,017.5 crore.

Metro Brands: The big bull owned shares worth Rs 3,348.8 crore in the multi-brand footwear retail chain in India. He owned 14.40 per cent stake in the firm. Jhunjhunwala held 39,153,600 shares in the firm at the end of June quarter.

Tata Motors: The late investor owned shares worth Rs 1,731.1 crore in the auto maker at the end of June quarter. He owned 1.5 per cent stake or 36,250,000 shares in Tata Motors at the end of last quarter.

Crisil Ltd: Jhunjhunwala had stake worth Rs 1,301.9 crore in the credit rating firm in the June quarter. He held 5.50 percent or 4,000,000 shares in the company in the last quarter.