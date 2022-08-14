Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ‘was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores’: Piyush Goyal

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also fondly known as the ‘Big Bull’ of Indian stock market, passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday morning. According to reports, he was brought dead to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, in a Twitter post, wrote, “Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The self-made businessman was the son of an Income Tax officer and is survived by his wife -- Rekha -- and three children. The ace investor was not keeping well for the past few days.

Jhunjhunwala, 62, one of the richest person in the country, was a stock market trader and chartered accountant. He was also the founder of India's newest airline Akasa Air, which launched services in the Bengaluru-Kochi-Bengaluru sector from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday (August 12).

He had teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinod Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to set up the airline.

He was also the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, as well as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services. His net worth was more than $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. After graduating from Mumbai's Sydenham College, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

