Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: PM Modi remembers investor as 'witty, insightful'

Ace investor, fondly known as the ‘Big Bull’, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday morning. According to reports, he was brought dead to the hospital in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn the death of Jhunjhunwala. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

PM Modi shared a picture of him with the ace investor from a recent meeting. He met the Big Bull in October last year, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Sharing a photo with the couple, PM Modi had then stated: "Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala...lively, insightful and very bullish on India."

Known as the ‘Warren Buffett’ of Indian stock markets, Jhunjhunwala was involved in the creation of the newest budget carrier Akasa Air that started its maiden commercial operations this month from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

He was also known for his role as the Chairman of Hungama Media, and Aptech, and the director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.

The son of an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala has been investing in stocks since his college days.

Netizens, political leaders and industrialists took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the ace investor.

End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away.

Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3OrVSzU2Ty — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 14, 2022

His dress in this photo is enough to express how simple his lifestyle was ! Om shanti Rakesh jhunjhunwala ji#Rakeshjhunjhunwala pic.twitter.com/PQf1nEZe5d — Subham. (@subhsays) August 14, 2022

Saddened to hear the news that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. One of the regrets will be never having to see you in person. RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Sir 🙏💐



Forever Bull. Forever Bullish on India — pj (@BeingPractical) August 14, 2022

Nobody can predict Market, Death, Market and Women. - Rakesh jhunjhunwala.



Rest in peace the king of stock market. #Rakeshjhunjhunwala pic.twitter.com/rTdPJsFNJd — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 14, 2022

OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend.



It’s a great loss to Bharat. ओम् शांति। https://t.co/4Ycx9GMh5V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2022

His last supper at my home in Gurgaon…a fine man and astute too a tee but what was most amazing was his empathetic side! RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JeGwqqhZUZ — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 14, 2022

I am saddened by the terrible news of the passing away of veteran investor, business magnate and stock trader Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Prabhu Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones.

Om Shanti — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 14, 2022

"You may call me a fool, you may call me anything, I may not live to see it but I can tell you one thing – India will overtake China in the next 25 years”



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Legendary Big Bull of India, said this last year. And India will overtake both China, USA



Om Shanti 🙏🏾 — Harsh G Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) August 14, 2022

RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. A trader, investor and legend that inspired many. He played the short and long side, and made his peace with the market. He will be remembered fondly. Condolences to his family. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) August 14, 2022

Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022

Shocked by the sudden demise of seasoned Investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions in business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating a culture of investing in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and many admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022

Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022

