Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: PM Modi remembers investor as 'witty, insightful'

Ace investor, fondly known as the ‘Big Bull’, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday morning. According to reports, he was brought dead to the hospital in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn the death of Jhunjhunwala. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.
PM Modi shared a picture of him with the ace investor from a recent meeting. He met the Big Bull in October last year, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Sharing a photo with the couple, PM Modi had then stated: "Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala...lively, insightful and very bullish on India."
Known as the ‘Warren Buffett’ of Indian stock markets, Jhunjhunwala was involved in the creation of the newest budget carrier Akasa Air that started its maiden commercial operations this month from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
He was also known for his role as the Chairman of Hungama Media, and Aptech, and the director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.
The son of an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala has been investing in stocks since his college days.
Netizens, political leaders and industrialists took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the ace investor.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today