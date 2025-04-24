Rallis India shares fall as Q4 loss widens to Rs 32 crore 

Shares of agri input maker Rallis India slipped 6% in early deals on Thursday after the subsidiary of Tata Chemicals widened its net loss to Rs 32 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Losses rose on a marginal fall in revenues and rise in expenses. The company reported a net loss of Rs 22 crore in the same period last year. Fourth quarter revenues marginally slipped to Rs 430 crore against Rs 436 cr in the corresponding period last year.

Rallis India stock slipped 6.30% to Rs 237.90 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 253.90 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 242.10.

Total 0.55 lakh Rallis India shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.32 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4,670.17 crore on BSE.

For the year-ended March 2025, Rallis India's profits slipped to Rs 125 crore against Rs 148 crore in previous year. Revenues for the year came flat at Rs 2663 cr in Q4 against Rs 2648 crore in the year ago period.

The Rallis India board declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share of face value Re 1 each (250 per cent) for the finanical year 2024-25.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 100 plus billion Tata Group. It is one of leading agro sciences companies, with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.