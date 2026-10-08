Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Ray Dalio warns AI bubble could burst; what Indian stock investors should know

Ray Dalio warns AI bubble could burst; what Indian stock investors should know

Market selloff: Systematix said the ongoing market correction reflects a reassessment of earnings and valuations in an inflationary environment, not a passing dip in sentiment. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Ray Dalio warns AI bubble could burst; what Indian stock investors should knowAny meaningful moderation in the AI trade could trigger a reallocation of capital toward EMs, including India

Billionaire Ray Dalio has warned that artificial intelligence’s (AI) 'classic bubble' is nearing a bursting point as US interest rates rise and investors face the need to turn wealth into cash. Indian investors would be keenly tracking developments overseas as India has become the default anti-AI trade, with domestic equities among the weakest-performing major markets since 2025.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore, Dalio said a huge amount of debt is being taken out to fund AI and that the bubble could begin to pop as interest rates continue to climb, Bloomberg reported him as saying. “We are in the part of the cycle that is before that but approaching that,” the Bridgewater founder said, adding that he thinks the cycle is close to that.

Data showed the 10-year yield climbed to 5.368 per cent in the morning, a level not seen since 2002. Behind this trend lies a powerful combination of factors: elevated sovereign debt burdens, trade fragmentation, war-induced inflationary pressures and substantial capital requirements related to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

"Together, these forces are reducing global savings availability and raising equilibrium real interest rates," Systematix said this week.

Advertisement

The domestic brokerage noted that the optimistic assumption that AI-driven productivity gains will rapidly neutralise inflation remains uncertain, saying rising CDS spreads among several AI-related businesses suggest that the market may be overestimating the timing and magnitude of these productivity benefits.

"If gains prove back-loaded rather than immediate, the crowding-out effects of AI capital expenditure may persist until at least 2028, keeping inflation and real interest rates higher than currently anticipated," it said this week.

In India's context, Systematix said the ongoing market correction reflects a reassessment of earnings and valuations in a more persistent geopolitical and inflationary environment, not a passing dip in sentiment.

"Headline macro indicators remain resilient, but GST collections and corporate earnings show
weaker domestic value addition and demand. We therefore maintain a cautious medium-term earnings outlook and expect sector- and stock-specific opportunities to outperform momentum-driven themes," it said.

Advertisement

For now, MSCI India’s AI-exposed market cap sits at just 16 per cent, dwarfed by 70-80 per cent in Korea and Taiwan, and 30-50 per cent in China and Japan. Since Indian market’s AI-exposed share is far below regional peers such as Korea, Taiwan, China, and Japan, it remained the least correlated major markets to the global AI theme.

Data showed Nifty and Sensex are down 11 per cent each in the past one year against 52-115 per cent rise in, Japan Korea and Taiwan indices.

MOFSL in a strategy note said the strong and sustained performance of AI-related equities has continued to attract a disproportionate share of global capital. Any meaningful moderation in the AI trade could trigger a reallocation of capital toward EMs, including India, which has seen relative pressure as global flows have remained concentrated in AI and technology-led themes, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more