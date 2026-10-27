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Suzlon shares concall date for Q2 results; check day, date, time, preview, targets & more

Suzlon shares concall date for Q2 results; check day, date, time, preview, targets & more

Suzlon Energy Q2 results on October 29: Check revenue and profit estimates, Nuvama's target price, brokerage ratings and the stock's 52-week low.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 3:18 PM IST
Suzlon shares concall date for Q2 results; check day, date, time, preview, targets & moreShares of Suzlon Energy fell more than 2.3 per cent from the day's high of Rs 37.59 to Rs 36.72, with its market capitalisation slipping below Rs 50,000 crore.

Suzlon Q2 results: One of the most-favoured stocks, Suzlon Energy Ltd, remains in focus as the stock hovers near its 52-week low. The wind turbine manufacturer has announced the date for its conference call with investors and analysts following the September 2026 quarter results.

According to an exchange filing, Suzlon Energy will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, October 29, from 5:30 pm onwards. The company will announce its results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, on the same day, it had informed exchanges in another filing last week.

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Shares of Suzlon Energy fell more than 2.3 per cent from the day's high of Rs 37.59 to Rs 36.72, with its market capitalisation slipping below Rs 50,000 crore. The stock has declined more than 40 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 61.45. It hit its 52-week low of Rs 36.30 earlier this week.

According to brokerage estimates, Suzlon is expected to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2FY27 year-on-year (YoY), supported by higher deliveries and a healthy order book. However, analysts expect margins to contract marginally on a sequential (QoQ) basis.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Suzlon to report revenue of Rs 4,788.6 crore, up 24 per cent YoY and 25 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is estimated at Rs 795.2 crore, up 10 per cent YoY and 34 per cent QoQ. Core PAT is pegged at Rs 437.8 crore, down 66 per cent YoY and 43 per cent QoQ.

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"We expect execution of 690MW in Q2FY27, with annual execution targeted at 3GW. Q2 margins are expected to hover at 16.6 per cent. Further execution ramp-up and margins remain key monitorables going forward, while any deferred tax impact and its quantum in Q2 are key variables to watch out for," it added.

According to Bloomberg, 10 domestic and overseas brokerages cover Suzlon. Nine have a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with their target prices suggesting potential upside of 25–100 per cent from the prevailing share price. Nuvama Institutional Equities has a 'Hold' rating, with a target price of Rs 51.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 3:18 PM IST
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