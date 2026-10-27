Suzlon shares concall date for Q2 results; check day, date, time, preview, targets & more

Shares of Suzlon Energy fell more than 2.3 per cent from the day's high of Rs 37.59 to Rs 36.72, with its market capitalisation slipping below Rs 50,000 crore. The stock has declined more than 40 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 61.45. It hit its 52-week low of Rs 36.30 earlier this week.

According to brokerage estimates, Suzlon is expected to report double-digit revenue growth in Q2FY27 year-on-year (YoY), supported by higher deliveries and a healthy order book. However, analysts expect margins to contract marginally on a sequential (QoQ) basis.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Suzlon to report revenue of Rs 4,788.6 crore, up 24 per cent YoY and 25 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is estimated at Rs 795.2 crore, up 10 per cent YoY and 34 per cent QoQ. Core PAT is pegged at Rs 437.8 crore, down 66 per cent YoY and 43 per cent QoQ.

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"We expect execution of 690MW in Q2FY27, with annual execution targeted at 3GW. Q2 margins are expected to hover at 16.6 per cent. Further execution ramp-up and margins remain key monitorables going forward, while any deferred tax impact and its quantum in Q2 are key variables to watch out for," it added.

According to Bloomberg, 10 domestic and overseas brokerages cover Suzlon. Nine have a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with their target prices suggesting potential upside of 25–100 per cent from the prevailing share price. Nuvama Institutional Equities has a 'Hold' rating, with a target price of Rs 51.