RCF, NFL, Suzlon Energy, FACT, HCC, YES Bank shares gain up to 20% amid high NSE volumes

Vodafone Idea Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, HCC Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF), NHPC Ltd, National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) and Shree Renuka Sugars are among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Thursday's trade. IDFC First Bank, NBCC, IRB Infra and Indiabulls Real Estate are some of the stocks leading the NSE turnover chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 1.77 per cent to Rs 16.62 on NSE, as 37,86,31,961 shares worth Rs 630 crore changed hands. The stock is up 23 per cent in the past one month. IIFL Securities in a note today said once Vodafone Idea expands its 4G coverage in the next few quarters following its recent fund raise, it should be able to stem subscriber loss. Imminent tariff hikes should help drive revenue growth for the industry, it said.

Shares of GTL Infra climbed 4.68 per cent to Rs 2.46, as 17,11,19,677 shares worth Rs 42 crore changed hands. YES Bank shares climbed 1.32 per cent to Rs 24.12 apiece, as 10,76,20,918 shares worth Rs 260 crore changing hands.

Suzlon Energy advanced 3.74 per cent to Rs 50.73 as 6,64,55,620 shares worth Rs 338 crore changed hands. ICICI Securities sees this stock at Rs 60.JM Financial has a target price of Rs 54 on the stock, based on based on a 30 times FY26E EPS. Nuvama suggested a target price of Rs 53 on Suzlon Energy.

HCC saw 5,68,81,411 shares changing hands. This stock rose 7.7 per cent to Rs 51.20.

RCF shares soared 13.21 per cent to Rs 209.69 as 4,92,91,674 shares changed hands. NFL, Shree Renuka, NBCC, IRB Infra and Zomato are some of the stocks that gained up to 20 per cent amid high NSE volumes.

On the turnover side, HDFC Bank led the chart with Rs 1,630 crore turnover. It was followed by PNB Housing (Rs 1,618 crore), FACT (Rs 1,478 crore), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Rs 947 crore).