RCF, Uno Minda, Supreme Industries: 3 stocks to buy for up to 20% gains in short-term

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the week on a positive note, thanks to positive global signals, driven by rate cut hopes in the US as soon as September. However, broader makers continued to remain jittered. BSE Sensex gained 329.06 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 81,635.91, while NSE's Nifty50 advanced 97.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 24,967.75 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Uno Minda and Supreme Industries are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Uno Minda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,341-1,385 | Stop Loss: 1,179

Uno Minda has decisively broken above multiple resistance zones near Rs 1,210 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, reinforcing the continuation of its medium-term uptrend. The breakout is backed by rising volumes, adding conviction to the price action and indicating further upside potential. Furthermore, the stock has also broken above the resistance zone with a breakaway gap, further strengthening the technical outlook. Momentum indicators are aligned with the bullish trend, as the weekly RSI stays firmly above 50 and its signal line continues to slope upward, confirming strong underlying momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside potential toward Rs 1,341-1,385 levels



Supreme Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,885-5,085 | Stop Loss: 4,313

Supreme Industries has registered a decisive breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern at Rs 4,535 on the weekly chart, accompanied by a strong bullish candle, marking the end of its consolidation phase and the beginning of a new uptrend. The stock is now trading firmly above all key moving averages—the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs—highlighting its robust underlying strength and improving trend structure. Adding to the bullish setup, the weekly RSI has crossed above its signal line and broken out of a downward sloping trendline, confirming renewed momentum and reinforcing the positive bias. A sustained move above recent swing highs could pave the way for a sharp rally in the coming weeks. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 4,885-5,085 levels.



Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 180-185 | Stop Loss: Rs 144

RCF has decisively surpassed a medium-term downwards sloping trendline at Rs 155 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, reinforcing the onset of its medium-term uptrend. The stock also broke above a small falling channel, with increased volume activity indicating market participation at the breakout. The stock continues to exhibit a higher high–higher low formation and remains well above its upward-sloping trendline, reflecting sustained buying interest. Momentum indicators are aligned with the bullish trend, as the weekly RSI crosses above its signal line, confirming strong underlying momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside potential toward Rs 180-185 levels.