Top stocks in news: Vikram Solar, HDFC Bank, Paytm, Tata Motor, Sai Life, AB Capital, PSBs

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, thanks to positive signals, driven by rate cut hopes in the US as early as September. BSE Sensex jumped 329.06 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 81,635.91, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 97.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 24,967.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 26, 2025:

Q1 results today: Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Punjab Communications, and KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts will announce their earnings for the June 2025 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of HDFC Bank and Karur Vysya Bank shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Vedanta, Bajaj Steel, Jay Bharat Maruti, Industries, Emami Paper Mills, Garware Technical Fibres, Gillette India, JBM Auto, MAS Financial, Premco Global, SKM Egg Products, Transpek Industry shall trade ex-dividend today. shares of Arunis Abode shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Vikram Solar: The renewable energy player is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, August 26 after the company raised a total of Rs 2,079.37 crore via IPO between August 19-21 by selling its shares for Rs 315-332 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed a strong 54.63 times during the bidding.

Shreeji Shipping Global: The shipping and logistics solutions player will also make its stock market debut on Tuesday, August 26. It sold its shares for Rs 240-252 apiece to raise a total of Rs 410.71 crore between and the issue was overall subscribed nearly 58.10 times.

Patel Retail: The retail chain will also be listed at the bourses on Tuesday, August 26 after the company raised a total of Rs Rs 242.76 crore via IPO. The issue was subscribed more than 95.70 times during the bidding process. The issue was sold at price of Rs 255 apiece.

Gem Aromatics: The fragrance and flavour player will also make its stock market debut on Tuesday, August 26. The company raised a total of Rs 451.25 crore via its IPO, which was overall subscribed 30.27 times during the three-day bidding window. The company sold its shares for Rs 325 apiece.

Sai Life Sciences: TPG Asia VII SF is likely to exit the company by selling its entire 14.72 per cent stake, 3.07 crore equity shares, via block deals, with the offer size at Rs 2,500 crore and the floor price at Rs 860 per share, suggests media reports citing sources.

Tata Motors: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Tata Motors, TML Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and their respective shareholders.

One 97 Communications: The company board of the fintech player has approved additional investments of Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary Paytm Money, and Rs 155 crore in Paytm Services through a rights issue. Paytm also announced a group-level internal restructuring to streamline its corporate structure, improve business efficiency, and ensure better alignment of operations.

Aditya Birla Capital: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as Managing Director & CEO for a period of five years, and Rakesh Singh as Executive Director and CEO (NBFC) for a period up to July 22, 2027.

PSU lenders: The Government of India has appointed Goldman Sachs as the sole banker for stake sales in four PSU banks - UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, suggest some media reports.

Muthoot Finance: The leading NBFC has infused capital of Rs 200 crore into its housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin. This investment will support the company’s ambitious plan to expand across India, with a special focus on Tier II and Tier III markets. The initiative underscores its commitment to scale its AUM more than 4 times over the next five years.

Protean eGov Technologies: The market infra and e-solutions player has received a work order worth Rs 1,160 crore from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for providing services as a service provider to establish and run district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs).

Navin Fluorine International: Rajendra Sahu, CEO – CDMO Business, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company. His resignation is effective September 20, 2025. Vijay Kaiwar has been appointed as CEO Designate – CDMO Business, effective August 25. He will assume full responsibilities as CEO starting September 21, 2025.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The shipping company has contracted to buy a Suezmax crude carrier of about 1,64,715 dwt, built in 2010, which is expected to join the fleet by Q3FY26. It has a secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on order (contracted in July 2025), also expected to join the fleet by Q3FY26.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel and hospitality player has signed a License Agreement for a new property — Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels — located in Mhasrul, Nasik. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Suraj Estate Developers: The real estate developer has acquired a prime 644 square meter land parcel at Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 6.44 crore. This land is proposed to be merged with the adjacent Ambavat Bhavan project, resulting in a consolidated land parcel of 1,310 sq. meters, with an estimated saleable carpet area of 0.32 lakh sq. ft. and a projected GDV of Rs 130 crore.

Signpost India: The advertising and media agency player has announced a new 9-year exclusive contract with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for advertising rights across 67 Namma Metro stations. This long-term partnership covers over 1,00,000 sq. ft. of premium media space and holds a revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.