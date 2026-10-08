The immediate trigger for weakness, according to VLA Ambala, RA and Founder ,SMT Stock Market Today, is the growing concern around regulation in the hospital space. She pointed to the threat of tighter oversight and said Supreme Court observations around the way medicine prices are marked up have added to pressure across hospital stocks.

That marks a sharp shift from the earlier market narrative, when hospital names were widely seen as a defensive safe haven. The change in sentiment has hurt technical setups even in fundamentally strong counters such as Max Healthcare.

Why the advice is to hold, not flee

For an investor holding Max Healthcare at Rs 1,261, the recommendation was clear: do not exit at current levels simply because the damage has already played out to a large extent.

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She also flagged a key investing mistake: the absence of a stop-loss. “You are not following stop loss,” she said, adding that future decisions must combine macro trends, fundamentals and technical charts rather than relying on just one framework.

Averaging strategy with strict risk control

Instead of averaging blindly, the expert suggested adding only selectively if the stock approaches the Rs 850-825 zone. The proposed addition, she said, should be limited to roughly 10-15% of the position, with a hard stop-loss at Rs 800.

That advice reflects a tactical approach rather than outright bullishness. The technical chart, in her words, is still weak, but the stock may be close enough to a zone where risk-reward begins to improve for investors willing to wait.

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Insurance recovery offers a clue

One of the more interesting signals cited was the recovery seen in insurance-linked names such as ICICI Lombard and other healthcare-connected insurers. The argument is that businesses interconnected with healthcare are already showing signs of stabilisation, which could eventually spill over into major hospital stocks as well.

For Max Healthcare investors, that means staying put for now, watching the Rs 850 zone closely, and treating any recovery as conditional on both sentiment repair and disciplined execution.