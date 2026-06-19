Reliance AGM 2026: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are in focus ahead of the conglomerate's 49th AGM to be held today. Major announcements related to the much-awaited IPO of Reliance Jio during the RIL AGM 2026 will also move the stock on Friday. The AGM will be held during market hours.

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The large cap stock is down over 2% since the conglomerate's 48th AGM held on August 29, 2026. RIL stock, which closed at Rs 1357 on August 29 last year ended at Rs 1327 in the previous session.

The stock of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm has risen 5% in a week ahead of the key corporate event of India's largest firm by market capitalisation (Rs 17.96 lakh crore).

The market heavyweight has slipped 18% from record high of Rs 1611.20 reached on January 5, 2026. In the previous session, RIL shares slipped 0.36% to close at Rs 1327.75. RIL stock has fallen 7% in a year and fallen 10.33% in two years. It slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 1253.65 on June 11, 2026.

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On the other hand, the RIL stock logged its best returns since 2020 in 2025. RIL stock rose 29% in 2025, beating 19% gain in 2021, 7.54% in 2022, 1.57% in 2023 and -6% in 2024. The stock reported 32% returns in 2020.

The large cap stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts with its RSI at 51.2.

In terms of moving averages, RIL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has a beta of 0.94, indicating average volatility in a year.

The AGM is likely to focus on artificial intelligence initiatives and the conglomerate's new energy business.

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RIL share price targets

Brokerage Morgan Stanley has maintained an Overweight stance on the stock with a target of Rs 1,803 on the stock, indicating nearly 35% upside from current levels.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Reliance Industries displays a minor pullback recovery within a structural downtrend, currently trading below its declining key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200). Although price action shows a green defensive candle at current levels, it lacks strong expansion in volume, suggesting weak buying conviction. With the RSI still struggling to break above 50, avoid fresh entries. For existing positions, maintain a strict defensive Stop Loss at Rs 1,260, targeting a recovery towards Rs 1,400."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1300, while resistance stands at Rs 1360. A decisive breakout above Rs 1360 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1400. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1300- Rs 1400 range."