Reliance ex-bonus, Infosys dividend, and Waaree Energies debut: What’s coming for investors this week

Corporate action activity remains high in the coming week, with several large-cap companies set to announce dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits. Additionally, the holiday-shortened week will feature notable IPO listings, including Waaree Energies and Deepak Builders.

What to look out for



Monday, October 28, 2024

Reliance Industries Ltd: To go ex-bonus with a 1:1 bonus ratio, giving shareholders one additional share for each share held.

ICICI Lombard: Interim dividend of ₹5.5 per share (face value ₹10) on record date.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Stock split with a 5:1 ratio, changing the face value from ₹5 to ₹1.

Ksolves India Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹8 per share (face value ₹10).



Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Related Articles

Infosys Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹21 per share (face value ₹5).

Quasar India Ltd: Stock split with a 10:1 ratio, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹1.

Route Mobile Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹6 per share (face value ₹10).



Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Crisil Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹15 per share (face value ₹1).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹23.19 per share (face value ₹10).

Jash Engineering Ltd: Stock split with a 5:1 ratio, changing face value from ₹10 to ₹2.



Thursday, October 31, 2024

Tech Mahindra Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹15 per share (face value ₹5).

Supreme Petrochem Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share (face value ₹2).

Dodla Dairy Ltd: Dividend on a record date of November 1, alongside Godrej Consumer, R R Kabel, and Transport Corporation of India.

The week concludes with Sellwin Traders Ltd undergoing a bonus issue (1:8) and a 5:1 stock split, with a face value reduction from ₹10 to ₹2 per share.

IPO Highlights:

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies will debut on October 28, following a strong IPO subscription of 76 times and record-breaking 97 lakh applications. The company’s shares are trading in the unlisted market with a near 100% GMP, hinting at substantial gains. IPO proceeds will fund a new 6 GW facility in Odisha and support general operations. With 12 GW installed capacity, Waaree is India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer and is expanding to a 3 GW facility in the United States.

Deepak Builders

Deepak Builders' IPO was 41.5 times subscribed, with a grey market premium of ₹32, reflecting a 16% gain over the issue price. Funds from the IPO will support working capital needs, debt payment, and general corporate purposes. The company specializes in constructing institutional, residential, and industrial buildings.

The IPO pipeline remains strong, with 26 companies approved to raise Rs 72,000 crore, and another 55 awaiting regulatory nods.