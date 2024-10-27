Reliance ex-bonus, Infosys dividend, and Waaree Energies debut: What’s coming for investors this week

Corporate action activity remains high in the coming week, with several large-cap companies set to announce dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits. Additionally, the holiday-shortened week will feature notable IPO listings, including Waaree Energies and Deepak Builders.
What to look out for
Monday, October 28, 2024
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Thursday, October 31, 2024
IPO Highlights:
Waaree Energies
Waaree Energies will debut on October 28, following a strong IPO subscription of 76 times and record-breaking 97 lakh applications. The company’s shares are trading in the unlisted market with a near 100% GMP, hinting at substantial gains. IPO proceeds will fund a new 6 GW facility in Odisha and support general operations. With 12 GW installed capacity, Waaree is India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer and is expanding to a 3 GW facility in the United States.
Deepak Builders
Deepak Builders' IPO was 41.5 times subscribed, with a grey market premium of ₹32, reflecting a 16% gain over the issue price. Funds from the IPO will support working capital needs, debt payment, and general corporate purposes. The company specializes in constructing institutional, residential, and industrial buildings.
The IPO pipeline remains strong, with 26 companies approved to raise Rs 72,000 crore, and another 55 awaiting regulatory nods.
