Bharti Airtel Q2 profit soars 89% to Rs 6,792 crore; ARPU rises to Rs 256

Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported an 89.02 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), compared to Rs 3,593.2 crore in the same period last year. The telecom major's consolidated revenue climbed 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 52,145 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 29,919 crore, up 35.9 per cent YoY, with the EBITDA margin improving to 57.4 per cent. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 51.6 per cent YoY to Rs 16,669 crore, translating into an EBIT margin of 32 per cent. Capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 11,362 crore.

The company's overall customer base reached approximately 62.4 crore across 15 countries. Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 256 from Rs 233 in Q2 FY25, indicating continued improvement in user monetisation. Mobile data consumption jumped 26.6 per cent YoY, with average monthly usage per customer rising to 28.3 GB.

Airtel's Homes business maintained its growth momentum, adding 9.51 lakh net customers during the quarter.

Advertisement

Commenting on the performance, Gopal Vittal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said, "We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of Rs 52,145 crore, growing 5.4 per cent sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.9 per cent. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth of 7.1 per cent."

He added that Airtel's strong balance sheet reflects disciplined capital allocation, continued deleveraging and sustained operational excellence.

The company announced its Q2 results after market hours. Earlier in the day, Airtel shares rose 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 2,073.75 on BSE.