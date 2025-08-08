Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Reliance Infrastructure's arms to recover Rs 21,413 crore regulatory assets after SC ruling

Reliance Infrastructure's arms to recover Rs 21,413 crore regulatory assets after SC ruling

On August 6, 2025, the apex court disposed of writ petitions and appeals filed by the BSES distribution companies in 2014, which had challenged non-cost reflective tariffs, the alleged unlawful creation of regulatory assets and delays in their liquidation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025 12:07 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure's arms to recover Rs 21,413 crore regulatory assets after SC rulingShares of RInfra were trading almost flat on Friday.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's subsidiaries, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, have secured approval to recover Rs 21,413 crore in regulatory assets, following a landmark Supreme Court judgment.

On August 6, 2025, the apex court disposed of writ petitions and appeals filed by the BSES distribution companies in 2014, which had challenged non-cost reflective tariffs, the alleged unlawful creation of regulatory assets and delays in their liquidation. The petitions were heard extensively, with participation from state governments and electricity regulators, before the court reserved its verdict in February 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In its ruling, the Supreme Court set out 10 guiding principles -- dubbed 'sutras' -- and issued nine binding directions to electricity regulators and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). These directives aim to ensure cost-reflective tariff determination, restrict creation of regulatory assets to exceptional circumstances, cap their size at 3 per cent of the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and mandate their liquidation within defined timelines.

The court ordered that existing regulatory assets be cleared within a maximum of four years starting April 1, 2024, with a clear roadmap for recovery, including carrying costs. It also tasked APTEL with monitoring compliance by state electricity regulators.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has already recognised the Rs 21,413 crore owed to the BSES discoms.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of RInfra were trading almost flat on Friday. At last check, the stock edged up 0.02 per cent to trade at Rs 282.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 8, 2025 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today