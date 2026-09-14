Box Office clash: Hanuman Ansh jumps ahead of Mirzapur, crosses ₹268 crore worldwide collection

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film benefited from the popularity of the original streaming series. It opened with ₹25.75 crore on September 11, followed by ₹32 crore on September 12 and ₹36 crore on September 14. Although collections declined during the weekdays, the film remained steady enough to cross the ₹100-crore India net milestone within four days.

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Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable run

While Mirzapur: The Movie has dominated through a powerful opening, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a long-running box-office success. The devotional film remained strong even in its sixth week, collecting approximately ₹22.50 crore net on its 38th day (6th Sunday), according to Sacnilk.

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By that point, Hanuman Ansh had earned ₹214.63 crore in India net collections with worldwide collections of ₹268.05 crore.

Different paths to box-office success

In comparison, Mirzapur: The Movie earned ₹13.25 crore net in India on Day 10, according to the figures reported by sacnilk. The film’s India net total subsequently reached approximately ₹184.70 crore.

On Day 38, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹22.50 crore net in India, significantly outperforming Mirzapur: The Movie’s Day 10 figure by ₹9 crore. The devotional drama also recorded a worldwide total of ₹268.05 crore, narrowly ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, which stood at ₹266.04 crore by Day 10.

Although Mirzapur currently has the stronger worldwide total and faster start, Hanuman Ansh leads in cumulative India net collections and has even outperformed the newer release on a comparable September 11. Its ability to earn double-digit figures in the sixth week makes it one of the most notable long-run performers of 2026.

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The comparison highlights two contrasting box-office journeys. Mirzapur: The Movie has relied on franchise recognition and a major opening, while Hanuman Ansh has built momentum through sustained word of mouth.