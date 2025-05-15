This company bags orders to supply critical components for Jeep Wrangler, RAM; stock zooms 17%

Shares of a homegrown automotive components manufacturer logged a sharp upmove in Thursday's trade on securing orders valued at Rs 300 crore from North America-based Stellanis NV to supply critical components for iconic vehicle platforms such as the Jeep Wrangler and RAM, strengthening its position as a global automotive leader.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Mumbai-based Remsons Industries Ltd soared 16.84 per cent to hit a high of Rs 139.80. The company said this is the largest business win in its history, adding that delivery schedules for the contract would commence from the next financial year onwards.

"This is not just a new project; it is a moment that defines our journey and reaffirms the faith that global automotive leaders place in our capabilities, quality, and commitment," said Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director of Remsons Industries.

Remsons said the agreement marks a significant milestone in its international expansion and underscores its strong commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. It further solidifies the company's global footprint and opens the door to enhanced opportunities in North America and beyond, the company added.

Advertisement

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 63.55. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 41.88 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.39. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.22 with a return on equity of 10.48. According to Trendlyne data, Remsons has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

The scrip saw high trading volume today along with the price action as around 1.55 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 28,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.02 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 472.08 crore.

Advertisement

As of March 2025, promoters held a 66.12 per cent stake in the company.