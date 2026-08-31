Persistent Systems shares update on fundraising, stock slips 4% 

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd slipped over 3% on Monday even as the IT firm said the company would hold a meeting of its board of directors on September 2 to consider a proposal of raising of funds by way of debt. Persistent Systems shares fell 3.56% intra day to Rs 5642.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 90,218 crore. Total 6187 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.53 crore on BSE.

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The stock opened higher at Rs 5873 today. It has fallen 9% in 2026 and gained 21% in six months. The stock has a beta of 0.92, indicating average volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 69.2. Persistent Systems shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.