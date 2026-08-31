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Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4: expected design, features and major upgrades

Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4: expected design, features and major upgrades

Apple’s upcoming smartwatches may retain their familiar designs, but reports indicate meaningful upgrades in performance, health tracking, and wellness features across the new lineup.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4: expected design, features and major upgradesApple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 may bring faster performance and improved health tracking.

Apple is gearing up to expand its smartwatch lineup at its September 9 event, with two new models, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4, expected to take centre stage. While the upcoming watches may not deliver the visual overhaul, it is reported to get several upgrades to improve everyday use.

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The focus could be on performance, health monitoring, and how wellness information is presented. Ahead of the expected unveiling, fresh details have emerged about what Apple could bring to its next-generation watches, as well as which previously rumoured features may not make the cut.

No major design changes expected

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 are not expected to receive major design changes compared with the Series 11 and Ultra 3. However, a ceramic case option could return for the Series 12, with Apple having tested white and dark grey versions similar to those offered on the high-end Apple Watch Series 3 in 2017.

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The previously expected Touch ID feature is also not expected. Gurman also didn't mention another claim - a health sensor embedded in the watch band.

Faster chip, improved health tracking

The new models could receive an S11 chip or newer, bringing a performance boost. The Series 11 and Ultra 3 use the S10 chip, which was also used in the Series 10 and Ultra 2. This could make the new chip the first significant Apple Watch performance improvement in several years.

Apple is also testing a feature that would let the heart-rate sensor collect data continuously throughout the day.

Health apps could get an overhaul

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Apple is working on revamped Health and Fitness apps that could show more wellness-related metrics, similar to offerings from Whoop and Oura.

An Apple Watch SE 4 is not expected this year. A major Apple Watch redesign is reportedly in development but could still be one or two years away. Apple is also continuing work on blood-sugar detection, with the feature intended for release by 2030.

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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 10:07 AM IST
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