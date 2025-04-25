RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 19,407 crore, beats estimates; dividend announced

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 19,407 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This is in comparison with Rs 18,951 crore profit that the oil-to-telecom giant reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 9.91 per cent to Rs 2,64,573 crore from Rs 2,40,715 crore in the corresponding quarter last years. Analysts were expecting revenue to fall 5-6 per cent in sales. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 48,737 crore in Q4, up 3.6 per cent over Rs 47,050 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda margin came in at 16.8 per cent against 18 per cent in the December quarter and 17.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, the Mukesh Ambani-led company said.

RIL said its net debt stood at Rs 1,17,083 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 1,15,465 crore in December and Rs 1,16,281 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 2,30,447 crore against Rs 2,34,988 crore sequentially.

RIL dividend @5.50 per share

The board of oil-to-telecom major are commended a dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid," RIL said in a statement.

Retail, RJio, O2C segment updates

In the case of Jio Platforms, revenue came in at Rs 39,853 crore, up 17.8 per cent YoY. Ebitda stood at Rs 17,016 crore, up 18.5 per cent YoY Total subscriber base stood at 48.8 crore as of March 2025, including 19.1 crore TRUE5G subscribers. ARPU came in at Rs 206.20, thanks to continued impact of the tariff hike and better subscriber mix partly impacted by lower number of days in the quarter.

In the case of Reliance Retail Ventures, sales stood at Rs 88,620 crore, up 15.7 per cent YoY. Ebitda for this segment rose 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,711 crore. Reliance Retail opened 1,985 new stores.

O2C business sales stood at Rs 1,64,613 crore, up 15.4 per cent YoY. Ebitda for this segment fell 10 per cent YoY to Rs 15,080 crore.

What Mukesh Ambani says

Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said FY2025 was a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. Ambani said his company's focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation and fulfilling India’s growth requirements helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year.

Oil to chemicals business

"The oil to chemicals business posted a resilient performance despite considerable volatility in energy markets. Significant demand-supply imbalances in downstream chemicals markets have led to multi-year low margins. Our business teams ensured optimization of integrated operations and feedstock costs to enhance margin capture across value chains. The Oil & Gas business recorded its highest ever annual EBITDA led by higher production from our KGD6 and CBM blocks," Ambani said.

Retail commentary

The Retail segment, Ambani said, also delivered consistent growth. In FY25, the business focused on a strategic

recalibration of our store network, aimed at improving operational efficiencies and long-term sustainability.

"Our enhanced product catalogue and user experience across all formats, strengthened customer engagement. The quick hyperlocal deliveries initiative has also gained significant traction in the market, connecting strongly with the users. Our suite of omni-channel offerings and wide-spread presence will enable Reliance Retail to continue delivering superior value to all its customers," Ambani said.

Digital Services, New Energy

In the case of the Digital Services, the business achieved record revenue and profit numbers, Ambani said adding that there was a steady increase in subscriber base, with an improving mix and increasing user engagement metrics boosted earnings, Ambani said.

"Strong adoption of our 5G services and our home broadband offerings continues with accelerated addition in subscribers and in the number of home-connects. Jio continues to invest in innovation, focusing on AI capabilities and next generation technologies, which will shape India’s digital future. During FY25, we have laid a strong foundation for our projects in renewable energy and battery operations. In the coming quarters, we will see the transition of this business from incubation to operationalization. I firmly believe that the New Energy growth engine will create significant value for Reliance, for India and for the world,” Ambani said.