RITES shares in focus on Rs 373-crore order win in Bengaluru, more details

Shares of RITES Ltd, a state-owned engineering consultancy, are in news today after the firm announced it has been awarded a turnkey project management consultancy contract by the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for the construction of a new Outpatient Department (OPD) building in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Related Articles

RITES shares ended 0.96% higher at Rs 247.85 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 245.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,911 crore.

The total contract value stands at ₹372.68 crore, exclusive of GST and inclusive of the project management consultancy fee. The project is scheduled for completion within 36 months, and RITES clarified that the order was placed by a domestic organisation with no promoter or related party interests involved. "According to the company’s exchange filing, the project will be executed on a turnkey basis with a total contract value of ₹372.68 crore, exclusive of GST and inclusive of the PMC fee."

Last week, RITES Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. to pursue collaboration on maritime logistics and multi-modal transport solutions. This partnership focuses on improving the movement of RITES’ cargo internationally through enhanced efficiency and reliability. "Both companies will collaborate and ensure the timely and efficient movement of RITES' cargo across global destinations," the company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

The cooperation also seeks to deliver tailored logistics strategies for RITES’ operational requirements. "The collaboration also aims to design innovative, cost-effective, and resilient supply chain and logistics models tailored to RITES' operational needs," it added.

A further aspect of the MoU will involve sharing knowledge and best practices regarding supply chain resilience, digital cargo tracking, and logistics planning for high-value consignments. "Both companies will also engage in knowledge exchange and capacity-building initiatives, sharing best practices in areas such as supply chain resilience, digital cargo tracking, and logistics planning for high-value consignments," it added.

RITES is positioned in the infrastructure consultancy segment, where it competes with other state-backed and private project management firms. The company’s recent wins, including contracts from Mahanadi Coalfields and Talis Logistics in South Africa, further consolidate its presence in both domestic and international markets.