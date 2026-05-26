RVNL shares slip over 4% in early trade as Q4 FY26 profit slumps 59%

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) declined in Tuesday's opening trade, falling 4.20 per cent to hit a low of Rs 261.10. This comes after the rail PSU recorded a 58.92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit during the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26).

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During the period under review, profit came at Rs 187.07 crore as against Rs 455.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

RVNL's revenue from operations, however, climbed 4.18 per cent YoY to Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 6,427.11 crore in the year-ago period.

On the costs front, expenses rose 6.77 per cent to Rs 6,534.62 crore in the January-March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) compared to Rs 6,120.11 crore in the same period last year.

Alongside the results, the company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.71 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

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RVNL also informed the closure of its joint venture entity, Kyrgyzindustry–RVNL CJSC, in Kyrgyzstan (Central Asia region).

As of March 2026, promoters held a 72.84 per cent stake in the state-owned rail firm. RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry to execute projects assigned to it.

The company works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development, from conceptualisation to commissioning, including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, and project and contract management.