Rs 475 dividend, 28% rise in net profit: Mid-cap firm reports Q4 earnings     

Shares of Abbott India are in focus on Friday after the pharma firm announced its Q4 and fiscal earnings. Abbott India stock climbed 0.07% to Rs 30,371 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 30,348 on BSE. Market cap of the mid-cap firm climbed to Rs 64,536 crore. Net profit rose 27.9% year-on-year to Rs 367 crore, led by healthy revenue growth and strong operational efficiency.

The pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of Rs 287 crore in the January–March quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue climbed 11.5% in Q4FY25 to Rs 1,604.6 crore from Rs 1,438.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA climbed 30% to Rs 428.5 crore in Q4 signaling strong cost control and higher volumes. Operating margin climbed sharply to 26.7% from 22.9% a year ago, underlining the company’s improved profitability profile.

Total expenses in Q4FY25 climbed 6 per cent to Rs 1,197.90 crore compared to Rs 1,130.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.



For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025, Abbott India reported a net profit of Rs 1,414.44 crore, a 17.7 per cent increase from Rs 1,201.22 crore in FY24.

Annual revenue climbed to Rs 6,409 crore in FY25 compared with Rs 5,849 crore in the previous year.

The board of the pharma firm recommended a final dividend of Rs 475 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 81st Annual General Meeting.

The company fixed July 25, 2025 as the record date for determining shareholder entitlement. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after August 18, 2025.

"We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., May 15, 2025, recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 475/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Eighty-first Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The aforesaid final dividend, if approved by the Members, will be paid on or after Monday, August 18, 2025," said the firm.

Abbott India is a pharmaceutical company and a part of Abbott’s global pharmaceutical business. It offers a diverse range of science-based nutritional products, diagnostic tools, branded generic pharmaceuticals, and diabetes and vascular devices.