Shares of auto components firm Bosch are in news today after the auto component firm reported its Q4 earnings. Shares of Bosch on Tuesday ended 0.10 per cent up at Rs 32,513.60 apiece on BSE. In pre-opening session today, the stock was set to open in the red. The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 512 per share of Rs 10 each, subject to approval of shareholders.

Consolidated profit after tax saw a slight decline of 2% to Rs 554 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, amid a challenging business landscape. For the January-March period of the fiscal year 2023-24, the company recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 564 crore.

On the positive side, revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,911 crore, up from Rs 4,233 crore a year earlier, as reported by Bosch in a regulatory filing.

For the entire fiscal year 2025, the company experienced a 19% drop in consolidated PAT, reporting Rs 2,013 crore compared to Rs 2,490 crore in FY24. However, revenue grew to Rs 18,087 crore, up from Rs 16,727 crore.

"Amid a challenging business environment, we concluded FY24-25 with strong revenue growth and increased sales across businesses," Bosch MD Guruprasad Mudlapur stated.

India is poised to become a leading automotive powerhouse with high levels of engineering and manufacturing excellence, he stated.

"In the coming years, we expect substantial growth in India as a strategic market, with an accelerated shift towards digitalisation, electrification and sustainable mobility," Mudlapur said.

The board also approved the reappointment of Mudlapur as Managing Director for a term of two years with effect from July 1, 2026.