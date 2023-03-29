SBI Card, Hindustan Zinc shares to go ex-dividend today; Symphony to turn ex-buyback

Shares of Hindustan Zinc, SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) and Brand Concepts will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. Symphony shares will go ex-buyback, SEPC shares will turn ex-rights, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty shares will go ex-split while Mirza International will see spin off today.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc would turn ex-dividend today. Hindustan Zinc had announced an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 20. Hindustan Zinc had announced Rs 13 per share dividend in January, Rs 15.50 per share dividend in November 2022 and Rs 21 interim dividend in July last year. In total, Hindustan Zinc announced Rs 75.50 per share in total dividend in FY23 so far.

Shares of SBI Card would go ex-dividend today. SBI Card had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 19.

Brand Concepts shares would also turn ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend fo Re 0.50 per share and the record date for the same is March 30. The dividend will be paid on April 16.

In the case of Mirza International, March 29 was fixed as record date, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders of Mirza International, to whom the fully paid-up shares of Rs 2 each of branded business REDTAPE will be issued and allotted in consideration in the ratio of 1 share of face value Rs 2 each of the REDTAPE for every 1 share of face value of Rs 2 each held in Mirza International.

Shares of Symphony will turn ex-buyback today. The company had on March 16 announced shares buyback of up to 10,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 2,000 per share from the existing shareholders/ beneficial owners as on record date i.e. March 29, on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process.

SEPC shares would turn ex-rights. The issue comprises of up to 4,99,00,000 shares of face value Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 10 per share aggregating up to Rs 49.90 crore on a rights basis to the existing shareholders of the company in the ratio of two rights shares for every 53 full paid up shares held by the existing shareholdetrs on th record date, which is today.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty will turn ex-split today. the company has fixed Thursday, March 30 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division of one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 fully paid-up shares of Re 1 each.

