scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
SBI Cards gets board's nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore but stock falls  

Feedback

SBI Cards gets board's nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore but stock falls  

The stock is down 5 per cent in one year and fallen 16.64 per cent in two years.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SBI Cards shares are trading higher than 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.  SBI Cards shares are trading higher than 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. 

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services ended lower on Wednesday even as the firm said its board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore. 

SBI Cards stock ended 1.63% lower at Rs 779.50 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 792.45 on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 795. SBI Cards shares are trading higher than 5-day, 10 day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. 

Related Articles

The stock is down 5 per cent in one year and fallen 16.64 per cent in two years. Total 1.08 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.52 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 74,144 crore. 

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has, inter alia, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 5,000 Crores in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 01:34 p.m. ," according to a stock exchange filing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 18, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement