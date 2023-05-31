SBI, Coal India, Adani Ports, Suzlon Energy among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity markets extended gains for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. Sensex gained 122.75 points to end at 62,969.13 and Nifty rose 35.20 points to end at 18,633.85. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose in tandem and posted mild gains during the day. Fear gauge India VIX dropped more than 2 per cent and settled barely above 12-mark.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma reported a 50% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 285 crore. Revenue from operations grew nearly 19% on year to Rs 2,053 crore.

Patanjali Foods

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd are in focus today after the Baba Ramdev-led firm reported a 13 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 264 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against a net profit of Rs 234 crore in the year-ago period.

Suzlon Energy

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.52 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd posted a 5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 1,159 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 40% on year to Rs 5,797 crore.

Coal India

State-owned Coal India has raised non-coking coal prices by 8% from May 31. The firm will get incremental revenue of Rs 2,700 crore from the price hike.

Apollo Hospitals

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals reported a 50% rise in net profit to Rs 146 crore in Q4 from Rs 97 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue from operations rose 21% to Rs 4,302 crore in the March quarter.

HDFC Life

UK-based global investment company Abrdn is likely to sell its entire stake in HDFC Life via a block deal, which is likely to take place today.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Promoter Aureus Investment plans to sell 3.25% stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd via a block deal today, according to reports.

SBI

Shares of SBI are in focus today as the company will go ex-dividend.

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree Hotels reported a net profit of Rs 44 crore in the March quarter. Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 253 crore.

Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp reported a net profit of Rs 236 crore in the fourth quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,070 crore.

Torrent Pharma

Net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 287 crore, while revenues rose 17% to Rs 2,491 crore.

