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SBI, IndusInd, PNB, ICICI, YES Bank shares: Why Nifty Bank stocks are falling today; targets

SBI, IndusInd, PNB, ICICI, YES Bank shares: Why Nifty Bank stocks are falling today; targets

YESBANK20.50(0.24%)

SBI fell 1.77 pr cent to Rs 942.10. PNB shares were quoting 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 115.40. ICICI Bank declined 1.34 per cen to Rs 1,336.90. Union Bank and IndusInd Bank slipped 1.2-1.3 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 1:18 PM IST
SBI, IndusInd, PNB, ICICI, YES Bank shares: Why Nifty Bank stocks are falling today; targetsOn an average, banks maintain 10 per cent of buffer above the required threshold of 90 per cent of CRR, the global investment bank noted.

Ten out of 10 Nifty Bank shares fell in Monday's trade, led by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, IndusInd Bank Ltd and YES Bank Ltd as the RBI raised daily cash reserve ratio(CRR) maintenance requirement for banks to 99 per cent from October 16.

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Jefferies, for now, sees some impact on net interest margin (NIM), though it said the same can be passed on to borrowers. On an average, banks maintain 10 per cent of buffer above the required threshold of 90 per cent of CRR, the global investment bank noted.

Following the development, SBI fell 1.77 pr cent to Rs 942.10. PNB shares were quoting 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 115.40. ICICI Bank declined 1.34 per cen to Rs 1,336.90. Union Bank and IndusInd Bank slipped 1.2-1.3 per cent. Canara Bank, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) and YES Bank also dropped over 1 per cent each. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell up to 0.8 per cent.
 
In line with the change in MPC stance to ‘calibrated tightening’, RBI raised daily CRR from 90 per cent to 99 per cent, Jefferies noted on Monday, noting that banks would be required to fully meet full CRR norm of 3 per cent of NDTL.

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"At 100 per cent CRR, banks would carry Rs 8 lakh crore in CRR & if this lifts balances by 5-10 per cent, it can withdraw Rs 40,000-80,000 crore of liquidity & add 1-2bps to cost of funds. It's a small dilution of NIMs & banks may be able to pass to borrowers. In a rising rate period, we prefer banks over NBFCs," Jefferies said.

The global investment bank maintained 'Buy' on all eight private lenders under its coverage. They included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. Among three PSU banks under its coverage, Jefferies has 'Hold' on Bank of Baroda but 'Buy' on SBI and PNB.

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Target prices for banks: Stocks to buy

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 1:15 PM IST
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