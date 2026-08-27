'Awarapan 2' box office collection day 14: Emraan Hashmi's film tops ₹170 crore in India, faces intense competition from 'Toxic'

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'Awarapan 2' week 2 collection

The film had a strong first week at the box office, collecting ₹113.50 crore net in its opening seven days. Its second week, however, has witnessed a considerable slowdown, with the film adding ₹30.17 crore from Day 8 to Day 14, based on Sacnilk's live figures.

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The second weekend provided some support to the film. Awarapan 2 earned ₹5.75 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹8.25 crore on Saturday and ₹8.75 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped sharply on the following weekdays, with Day 11 bringing in ₹2.75 crore and Day 12 ₹3.75 crore.

Day 13 sees a sharp drop

The film's business came under pressure on Day 13, when it collected around ₹0.90 crore net at an occupancy of 27%. Day 14 has started even slower, with the current live figure standing at ₹0.02 crore and occupancy at 11%.

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The decline comes as Awarapan 2 faces increased competition from newer releases, including Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which arrived in theatres on August 26.

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The competition is already making a strong impact at the box office. Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened with a massive ₹101.10 crore net collection in India, while its India gross stood at ₹120.75 crore. The film also recorded an impressive ₹140.75 crore worldwide gross on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, putting further pressure on Awarapan 2 in its third week.

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Awarapan 2 cast and release

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya. The romantic drama was released theatrically on August 14, 2026 and has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes.