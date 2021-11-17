Sensex ends 314 points lower, Nifty below 17,900; banking, oil & gas shares top losers

Benchmark indices closed lower for the second straight session, led by losses in banking, consumer durables and oil and gas shares.

Sensex ended 314.04 points lower at 60,008 and Nifty fell 100.55 points to 17,898. Axis Bank was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.95 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Dr Reddy's and M&M.

Maruti, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and NTPC were among the gainers, rising up to 2.77%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended lower.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 56 points and rose 15 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, consumer durables, oil and gas and banking stocks led the losses today. BSE bankex fell 344 points to 43,434, BSE consumer durables index lost 192 points to 45,084 and oil and gas index closed 262 points lower at 18,622.

On the other hand, BSE auto index zoomed 163 points to 27,108.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Nifty has been consolidating since the inception of the November series and is expected to continue to do so for the near term as well. Immediate support is seen at 17,790. The medium-term trend support is seen at 17,400 with targets placed at 18,600-19,000 levels. IT and consumer goods look attractive at current levels. Metals are at critical trend support levels - expect volatility to remain high."

The market breadth was negative with 1,496 shares ending higher against 1,852 stocks in the red. 116 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 271.08 lakh crore.

Benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 396.34 points lower at 60,322 and Nifty fell 110.25 points to 17,999.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 560 crore on November 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 577 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Shanghai was positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.90 per cent to $81.69 per barrel.