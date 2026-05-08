Tata Consumer Products Q4: Net profit rises 21%, board declares highest dividend in 17 years

Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Friday reported a 21% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2026 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 419 crore in Q4 against Rs 345 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The board of the Tata Group firm also declared a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Re. 1 each. The firm announced highest dividend payout since 2009-a 17-year high.

Advertisement

"The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Re. 1 each (1000%) for FY 2025-26. The Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing 63rd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) on or after June 15, 2026," said the firm.

Revenue climbed 17.9% to Rs 5433.6 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4608.2 crore a year ago.

EBITDA rose 27.6% to Rs 792.4 crore in Q4FY25 against Rs 621 crore in Q4FY25.

The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock climbed 2.04% to Rs 1175.95 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1152.10.