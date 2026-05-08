Britannia Industries declares Rs 90.5 dividend; check record date; stock target

Bakery foods company Britannia Industries Ltd reported a 21.56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY26.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 679.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 559.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing.

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Revenue from operations rose 6.46 per cent to Rs 4,718.92 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4,432.19 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased 6.2 per cent to Rs 3,969.96 crore during the quarter.

Britannia dividend details

Alongside its quarterly results, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 90.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26.

"Recommended a Final dividend of Rs 90.50/- per Equity Share of face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, for approval of the Members at the ensuing 107th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Final Dividend if declared, will be paid within the statutory timelines after deduction of applicable taxes," the company said in the filing.

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Record date

Britannia Industries said the record date for the AGM and final dividend has been fixed as Friday, July 31, 2026.

Brokerage view and target price

Reacting to the Q4 earnings, Nuvama Institutional Equities said, "Britannia reported weak Q4 with sales/volume up 7 per cent/5.5 per cent YoY, impacted by odd pricing issues by local players in wholesale/rural channels and sharp slowdown in overseas business due to the West Asia war. Domestic business (ex-disruption) grew 9–9.5 per cent, while MT/e-commerce remains strong. BRIT moving exports from Oman to Mundra should aid Q1 recovery. Furthermore, calibrated price hikes and gradual exit of Rs 4.5/Rs 9 pricing by peers shall improve growth Q2 onwards."

The domestic brokerage maintained its 'Buy' call, while trimming target price. "Factoring in lower near-term recovery in wholesale channels, elevated fuel/laminate costs and increased brand investments, we cut FY27E/28E EPS by 4 per cent/4 per cent, yielding a TP of Rs 7,240 (earlier Rs 7,530); retain 'BUY'. The stock trades at 46x/39x/35x FY27E/28E/29E EPS," it added.

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Meanwhile, shares of Britannia settled 5.02 per cent lower at Rs 5,519.20 on Friday.