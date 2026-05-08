Jhunjhunwala stock: Rs 15 dividend in Q4 results, revenue breaches Rs 75,000 cr mark in FY26

The board of Titan Company on Friday recommended a dividend of Rs 15 per share during the firm's Q4 and fiscal earnings. The company also said it crossed the Rs 75,000 crore revenue mark in FY26. Titan crossed the Rs 50,000 crore annual revenue milestone in FY25 after 40 years. It took just a year for Titan to generate revenue of over Rs 25,000 crore.

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Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 5.31% stake or 4.71 crore shares of Titan Company during the quarter ended March 2026.

Titan stock closed 4.76% higher at Rs 4,513.40 crore on Friday against the previous close of Rs 4308.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4 lakh crore.The earnings were announced during market hours today.

Titan Company reported a 35 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to around Rs 1,179 crore.

EBITDA climbed 19.3% to Rs 1,715 crore from Rs 1,438 crore in the year-ago period but EBITDA margin fell to 7.2% from 10.7% a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 77.6% year-on-year to Rs 23,934 crore, aided by strong traction in the jewellery business.

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In Q4, Titan also completed the acquisition of a 67% stake in Damas Jewellery, strengthening its presence in the Gulf region.

The jewellery and watch company’s total income rose 46 percent to around Rs 20,300 crore.

Titan said the sharp income growth was led by robust performance in the jewellery and watch segments. The jewellery portfolio grew 50 percent year-on-year to around Rs 18,195 crore during the quarter, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales, despite elevated gold prices. In the watches segment, the analogue watches segment grew 15% on the back of premiumisation.

However, volumes in the smart watches category fell and were partially offset by improvement in average price realisations.

"This segment witnessed nearly 50 percent decline in overall value," the company stated in a release.

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The company witnessed a growth of 17 percent year-on-year to a total income of Rs 227 crore in the eyecare segment.

For the full FY26, Titan’s consolidated total income climbed 33 percent to Rs 76,078 crore, while profit after tax increased 52 percent to Rs 5,073 crore.