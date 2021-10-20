Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 18,350; metals, IT stocks top losers

Indian benchmark indices opened lower today, led by losses in consumer durables and metal stocks amid positive global cues. Sensex fell 132 points to 61,589 and Nifty slipped 73 points to 18,345.

Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.24 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, TCS and Bajaj Finance.

Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI and HUL Auto were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.80%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in the red. .

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.87 lakh crore in today' session.

BSE mid cap and small cap declined 295 points and 552 points, respectively.

On a sectoral basis, consumer durables, metal, auto and IT shares led the losses with the BSE metal index falling 624 points, BSE consumer durables index crashing 840 points, BSE auto index losing 419 points and IT index slipping 376 points in early trade.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red.

Market breadth was negative with 801 shares ending higher against 1,858 shares closing in the red. 90 shares were unchanged.

Benchmark indices snapping their seven-session gaining streak on Tuesday as investors booked profits at record levels. Sensex settled 49.54 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 61,716 and Nifty shed 58.30 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 18,418.75.

The 30-stock index crossed the 62K mark for the first time on October 19 and touched an all-time high of 62,245.43. Nifty too hit a record high of 18,604.45 in early trade.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 505 crore on October 19, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,578 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 55 points to 7,430. Nikkei climbed 46 points to 29,261 and Kospi was trading flat at 3,024. Hang Seng climbed 272 points to 26,068 . On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 33 points to 4,519, the Nasdaq gained 107 points to 15,129 and the Dow Jones zoomed 198 points 35,457.