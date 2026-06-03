DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka CM today, will Gandhi family attend?

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D. K. Shivakumar is set to take the oath as the state’s new Chief Minister today, marking a major leadership transition in the Congress-ruled state. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 4 pm, where Shivakumar is expected to be joined by a select group of ministers in the first phase of cabinet formation.

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As anticipation builds around the ceremony, one question has dominated political circles, and that is: Will the Gandhi family attend the event?

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While the Congress has not yet issued an official list of attendees, recent developments strongly suggest the presence of senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Shivakumar recently revealed that he had personally invited both leaders to participate in a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Bhavan immediately after his swearing-in.

The CM-designate has also publicly credited the Gandhi family for shaping his political journey. In a message posted ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Shivakumar thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their guidance and support over the years. He described Rahul Gandhi’s backing as a “strong pillar” throughout his public life and said the family’s trust played a defining role in his rise from a grassroots worker to Karnataka’s top political office.

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The Congress high command remains deeply involved in discussions over the composition of the new cabinet. Meetings involving Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other senior leaders have been taking place in New Delhi as the party works to balance regional and caste equations.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced a half-day closure for key state offices in Bengaluru for today to facilitate the swearing-in arrangements. Although there is no formal confirmation yet regarding Sonia or Priyanka Gandhi’s attendance, political observers expect the Congress leadership to make a strong show of unity at Shivakumar’s promotion, given his close ties with the party’s central leadership and the symbolic significance of the event.