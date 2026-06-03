1,200% return in 4 yrs: Why this multibagger stock is showing 50% fall in some apps today

Anand Rathi Wealth ex-bonus: Mutlibagger wealth management player Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd is showing up to 50 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-bonus, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. It had announced to issue bonus shares for the eligible shareholders in 1:1 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in its price.

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Anand Rathi Wealth had announced to issue 8,30,20,634 bonus shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, fixing Wednesday, June 03, 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility for the same. It announced Thursday, June 04, as the deemed date of allotment and the effective listing of the bonus shares shall be done on Friday, June 05.

Anand Rathi Wealth has issued one share with a face value of Rs 5 each for every one share held with a face value of Rs 5 each held as on the record date. Only those shareholders who hold the stock as of the record date will be eligible to receive the bonus shares of Anand Rathi Wealth. Investors buying the stock on or after the ex-demerger date will not be considered eligible.

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Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth settled at Rs 3,540.55 on Tuesday and opened at Rs 1,770.35 on Wednesday, June 03, post the adjustment of 1:1 bonus. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting an up 50 per cent-odd fall on the counter. Prior to this, the stock had traded ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio on March 2025.

Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 2.82 per cent to Rs 1,820.40 on Wednesday, with its total market capitalization inching close to Rs 30,000 crore mark. The stock has tumbled nearly xx per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 3,983.40, hit on May 29, 2026. The stock zoomed nearly 88 per cent in the last one year.

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Promoters own 43.11 per cent stake in the company, while public investors own 56.89 per cent stake as of March 31, 2026. Domestic institutions including mutual funds and insurance companies held 9.10 per cent stake, while foreign investors owned 5.78 per cent stake in the company. More than 61,000 retail investors own about 32.18 per cent stake in the company for Q4FY26.

Bernstein has a 'market-perform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,280, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services has given it a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,100. Ventura Securities has a target price of Rs 3,217 on the stock.