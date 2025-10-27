Sensex, Nifty resume upmove; key factors behind strong surge

Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a sharp rebound in Monday's trade after a brief pause, supported by renewed buying interest and positive cues from foreign investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack jumped 720 points or 0.86 per cent to hit a high of 84,932.08, while the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 211 points or 0.82 per cent to touch the 26,006 mark. Broader indices, including mid- and small-cap segments, also participated equally in the rally.

Market experts attributed the upmove to improved investor sentiment, strong corporate earnings, and easing foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

"We are witnessing renewed buying interest in the market. FIIs have become net buyers in the previous week. Index-wise, Nifty50 has to sustain above the 26,000 level for any further upmove. There were largely no negative surprises in corporate earnings. The underlying economy is going strong and the second half of the financial year could deliver better earnings quarters," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, the declining trend in FII selling, which began in early October, continues. "FIIs turned buyers in many sessions of October. Total FII selling through exchanges up to October 25 stood at a negligible Rs 3,363 crore, while their investment through the primary market amounted to Rs 10,692 crore," he noted, citing NSDL data.

He added that this trend of primary market investments by FIIs has been a consistent source of profit and is likely to continue. Several factors may support further FII buying, including the narrowing valuation gap between India and other markets, improving earnings momentum, record Diwali sales signalling robust consumption and potential progress on a trade deal between India and the US.

Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC Ltd and Axis Bank lifted the indices higher.

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE market capitalisation (m-cap), rose Rs 2.65 lakh crore to Rs 471.58 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 468.92 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.