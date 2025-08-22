Sensex slips over 200 pts, Nifty below 25,000, ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 opened lower on Friday ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium. Investors are keenly awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day for signals on the timing and pace of possible interest rate cuts.

At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex was down 232.87 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 81,767.84, after slipping as much as 262 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 fell 74 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 25,009.75, having hit a day’s low of 24,988.60.

Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a negative note today, as the GIFT Nifty signals a downtick of around 55 points in the Nifty 50.

“The Nifty, in the previous session, opened flat and traded in a narrow range, reflecting indecision among participants. On the technical front, a decisive move above 25,150 could open the door for an upside toward 25,250 and 25,500, while immediate supports are placed at 25,000 and 24,850,” Shinde said.

Among Sensex stocks, ICICI Bank led losers, falling 0.76 per cent to Rs 1434.80. HCL Technologies declined 0.52 per cent. Other losers included Adani Ports (down 0.55 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 0.46 per cent) and Reliance Industries (down 0.39 per cent)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares slipped over 0.43 per cent to Rs 7891.15 in Friday’s trade after reports suggested that promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to offload up to 1.25 per cent stake in the company via a block deal.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said the headwinds for the market from Trump tariffs will weigh on markets constraining the rally of the last 6 days.

“If the penal tariff of 25 per cent kicks in on August, and this appears likely, the impact on India’s growth will be not be 20 to 30 bp estimated with 25% reciprocal tariffs, but more. The market will have to discount that,” Vijayakumar said.

“A significant trend in the market is the outperformance of largecaps, which is desirable and fundamentally justified. While Nifty is up by 1 per cent during the last one year, Nifty Midcap 150 is down by 0.35 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 250 is down by 4.7 per cent during the same period. This trend is fundamentally justified and likely to continue. Midcap IT is showing resilience now. Investors should focus on valuations now," Vijayakumar added.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rose 142.87 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 82,000.71, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 33.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end session at 25,083.75.