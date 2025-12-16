Inox Wind share price in focus as wind energy solutions provider wins 100 MW repeat order

Shares of Inox Wind Limited are in focus on Tuesday after the wind turbine maker secured a repeat 100 MW wind power order from Jakson Green Ltd, following a similar-sized order received recently from the same customer. The latest order was for the supply of Inox Wind’s 3.3 MW turbines for projects being developed by Jakson Green in Gujarat, Inox Wind said in an NSE filing.

The announcement came a day after the wind energy solutions provider secured a 102.3 MW order from ABREL EPC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables Limited (ABReL). This was the first order secured by Inox Wind from Aditya Birla Renewables, which was for the supply of IWL’s 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by ABREL EPC Ltd. in Karnataka. The stock had settled at Rs 125.68 apiece on Monday, up 0.86 per cent.

On Tuesday, Inox Wind said it would provide limited-scope EPC services for the Jakson Green project, along with multi-year operations and maintenance services after commissioning. With this order, Inox Wind’s total order inflow for FY26 stood at around 600 MW. In addition, the company had framework agreements of about 2.5 GW scheduled to be executed over the next three years, providing longer-term visibility. Inox Wind said large annual orders from Inox Clean further supported order inflow visibility.

Kannan Krishnan, Managing Director at Jakson Green, said the company was diversifying its green energy portfolio and aimed to accelerate India’s transition to sustainable energy. He said Jakson Green saw strong synergies with Inox Wind as it entered large-scale wind power projects, building on its experience in utility-scale solar.

Sanjeev Agarwal, chief executive officer of Inox Wind, said the repeat order took the company’s total order intake from Jakson Green to 200 MW. He said Jakson Green had ambitious plans in renewable energy and had recently forayed into wind power generation. Agarwal added that Inox Wind’s engagement with new customers typically began with smaller orders that evolved into repeat, larger orders, and said the company was progressing on closing multiple other orders that were expected to provide strong revenue visibility for at least the next two years.