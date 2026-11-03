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Gold, silver prices on November 3: Yellow metal drops to ₹1.39 lakh, silver at ₹1.80 lakh; check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices on November 3: Yellow metal drops to ₹1.39 lakh, silver at ₹1.80 lakh; check latest rates here

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.86% at ₹1,38,979 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down by 2.09% at around ₹1,79,940 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 9:35 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on November 3: Yellow metal drops to ₹1.39 lakh, silver at ₹1.80 lakh; check latest rates hereHigher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

Indian gold and silver markets slipped on November 3 across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,39,420 per 10 gm while silver continued its slip from the ₹2-lakh mark trading at ₹1,80,510 per kg. Silver’s uninterrupted 2025 bull run has hit a wall, with the metal surrendering more than half of its gains as surging crude oil prices and persistent inflation fears fuel expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.86% at ₹1,38,979 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down by 2.09% at around ₹1,79,940 per kg at the time of writing this story.

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,38,960 ₹1,27,380
Mumbai ₹1,39,160 ₹1,27,563
Bengaluru ₹1,39,270 ₹1,27,664
Kolkata ₹1,38,980 ₹1,27,938
Hyderabad ₹1,40,670 ₹1,28,948
Chennai ₹1,40,670 ₹1,28,948

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹17,984   
₹1,79,840
Mumbai ₹18,029 ₹1,80,290
Bengaluru ₹18,044  ₹1,80,440
Kolkata ₹18,006
₹1,80,060
Hyderabad ₹18,414 ₹1,84,140
Chennai ₹18,414 ₹1,84,140

MUST READ | Gold prices correct: Jewellers may gain, but will gold loan growth and lender margins take a hit?

Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices unchanged on November 3, 2026. At major brands like Joyalukkas 22K gold is trading at ₹13,040 while Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted ₹12,775 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹12,825 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹13,936 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹13,991 per gram.

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Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 12,775
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 12,775
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 13,936
Tanishq 22K 12,825
Tanishq 24K* 13,991

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 12,775
Delhi 12,775
Gujarat 12,775
Karnataka 12,775
Kerala 12,775
Maharashtra 12,775
Odisha 12,775
Punjab 12,775
Tamil Nadu 12,775

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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