Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower; L&T, Kotak Bank top losers

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday led by a surge in IT and banking stocks. Sensex rose 630 points to 55,397 and Nifty gained 180 points to 16,520. Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys also supported sentiment.

9:56 am: Expert take

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

"With around 8.5% rally from the June lows, Nifty is likely to consolidate around the present levels before making its next move, which will be influenced by the outcome of the ECB and Fed meetings due on 21st and 27th July respectively. The Fed is likely to raise the rate by 75 bp and ECB, perhaps, by 50 bps. But more important than the rate hikes, their commentary on the trajectory of inflation and economic growth would be closely watched. If there are indications that inflation has peaked and is likely to trend down, markets would respond positively. If not, the market response would be negative. In the domestic market, the biggest positive is FIIs turning buyers. Even if they turn sellers at higher levels, the intensity of selling will be much lower than in the last several months. IT and financials which bore the brunt of FII selling are the likely beneficiaries of the change in strategy of FIIs."

9:17 am: Market opens lower

Sensex falls 70 points to 55,327 and Nifty loses 7 points to 16,513 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Osho Krishan, senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One

"Going forward, our market is likely to remain upbeat in the near term, wherein any minor dip could be seen as an opportunity for the bulls to add long positions. We might also witness major traction outside the indices in the broader market space. Hence, it’s advisable to keep focusing on such potential movers, which are likely to provide better trading opportunities. Meanwhile, keeping a close tab on global and domestic macro developments is advisable."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rise 42 points to 16,539.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday led by a surge in IT and banking stocks. Sensex rose 630 points to 55,397 and Nifty gained 180 points to 16,520. Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys also supported sentiment.